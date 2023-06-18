Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Short Interest Down 11.1% in May

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ENLT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 154,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,736. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.74. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,241,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,629,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,455,000.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

