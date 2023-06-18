Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Enservco by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.