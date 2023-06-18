Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
