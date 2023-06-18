Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 4.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 284,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 25.3% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 82,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 721,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 75,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,866. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.