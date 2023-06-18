Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Down 14.0% in May

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 232,800 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of GMBL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 554.78% and a negative net margin of 110.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -26.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group

About Esports Entertainment Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 989,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.