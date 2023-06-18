Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.23.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of EPRT opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $26.43.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 463,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 152,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after buying an additional 330,427 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 50.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 778,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 262,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.
