Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 463,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 152,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after buying an additional 330,427 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 50.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 778,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 262,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

