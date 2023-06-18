Ethereum Classic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $82.03 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $82.03 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $15.21 or 0.00057671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,378.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00293102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.47 or 0.00521135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00405838 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003796 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,532,911 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

