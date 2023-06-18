Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Up 15.4% in May

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 833,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Everi alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Everi by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 179,728 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Everi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 189,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP raised its holdings in Everi by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 154,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Everi by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 998,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Everi has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.33.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Everi will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.