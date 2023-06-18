Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on EIF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$52.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$41.00 and a 1-year high of C$55.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$492.23 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.3741935 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.99%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Rating

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.