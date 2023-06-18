Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after buying an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

UPS stock opened at $178.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.68.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

