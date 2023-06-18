Farmers Trust Co. Sells 181 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,859,260. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.24. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.97 and a one year high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

