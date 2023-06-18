Farmers Trust Co. Sells 326 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,132 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average is $97.46. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

