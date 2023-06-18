Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $57.14.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

