FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Down 10.4% in May

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,100 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 931,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II purchased 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $201,678.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,057.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $216,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,822,091 shares in the company, valued at $334,727,274.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orrin H. Ingram II acquired 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $201,678.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,057.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 68,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,650 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 702.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 351,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Capital Management acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FBK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. 457,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,222. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

