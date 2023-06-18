Fei USD 1-Day Volume Hits $602,470.40 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $33.55 million and $602,470.40 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018478 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,448.44 or 1.00018597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002488 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,564,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,306,191 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,564,908.21319522 with 34,306,190.81342273 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98259773 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $481,637.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

