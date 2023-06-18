Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Femasys in the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter worth $39,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Femasys in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Femasys in the first quarter worth $68,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Femasys Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 5,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,373. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. Femasys has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 971.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.87%. Analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Featured Stories

