Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Short Interest Up 17.0% in May

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,613,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 316,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 127,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,349,000. 43.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FENC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 243,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FENC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

