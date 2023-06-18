Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

