Financial Analysis: GreenLight Biosciences (GRNA) vs. Its Peers

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) is one of 275 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GreenLight Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GreenLight Biosciences $6.78 million -$167.05 million -0.25 GreenLight Biosciences Competitors $710.40 million $91.02 million -2.78

Volatility & Risk

GreenLight Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GreenLight Biosciences. GreenLight Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

GreenLight Biosciences has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenLight Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenLight Biosciences -1,521.00% -374.26% -122.78% GreenLight Biosciences Competitors -4,149.39% -145.24% -42.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GreenLight Biosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenLight Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 GreenLight Biosciences Competitors 1093 4115 11074 178 2.63

GreenLight Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,478.95%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 71.91%. Given GreenLight Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GreenLight Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

GreenLight Biosciences rivals beat GreenLight Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

