FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCBBF. UBS Group lowered shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FinecoBank Banca Fineco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.95.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCBBF opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

