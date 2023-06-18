First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Update

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FCF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.95. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Raymond James cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,284 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,469,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,373,000 after purchasing an additional 212,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,447,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 199,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

