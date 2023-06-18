First Community Trust NA Sells 1,045 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First Community Trust NA reduced its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.74. 2,354,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.