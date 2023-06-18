First Community Trust NA Sells 250 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

First Community Trust NA reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 54.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

SRCL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 816,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.