First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $12.67. 50,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,009. The company has a market capitalization of $135.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 million. Equities analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 105.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Featured Articles

