First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:FTA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.67. 38,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,709. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.