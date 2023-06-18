First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.67. 38,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,709. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,749,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,161,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 275,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 199,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 307,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 196,394 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,249,000 after purchasing an additional 183,722 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.