First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Update

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 905,700 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $980.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $211.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $62,266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,539,784 shares in the company, valued at $580,740,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,580,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,132,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 307,925 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,254,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,188 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 928,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

See Also

