FlatQube (QUBE) Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $1,255.35 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.58567249 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $520.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

