FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ) Short Interest Down 17.7% in May

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the May 15th total of 386,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FLJ Group stock. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 460,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. FLJ Group accounts for 0.5% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Highlander Partners L.P. owned about 0.27% of FLJ Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

FLJ Group Stock Performance

Shares of FLJ stock remained flat at $0.33 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 269,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,198. FLJ Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

FLJ Group Company Profile

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

