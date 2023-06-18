FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in FMC were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of FMC by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FMC by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.26. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.