Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Up 17.3% in May

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,916,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,747. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

