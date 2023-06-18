Foster Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $75.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.