Foster Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Foster Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $90.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.