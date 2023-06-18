Foster Group Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $252.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $254.38.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

