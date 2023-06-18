Foster Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Foster Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,299 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

