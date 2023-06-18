Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,190,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 15,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $761,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,656,000 after acquiring an additional 866,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.97. 3,239,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,408. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

