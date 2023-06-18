Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Holdings Increased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,915 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEN stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

