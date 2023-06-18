Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

FRD traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,757. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.06. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

About Friedman Industries

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.