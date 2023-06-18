FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Update

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FTCI stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.58. 2,331,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,342. FTC Solar has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.74.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 137,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $452,049.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,690,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 137,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $452,049.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,690,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 131,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $303,383.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 715,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,641 shares of company stock worth $894,431. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $6,314,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 520,620 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,223,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 405,068 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

