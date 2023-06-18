FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Update

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 66,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 19,836,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,267,118. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.