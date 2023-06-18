FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Update

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 66,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
FuelCell Energy Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 19,836,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,267,118. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
