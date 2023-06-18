Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,333,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,639. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

