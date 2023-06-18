Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $783.05. The stock had a trading volume of 993,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,709. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $561.71 and a one year high of $837.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $769.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $759.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on REGN shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.74.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

