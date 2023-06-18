Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 7.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in National Grid by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in National Grid by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in National Grid by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 609,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,314. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $2.3458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.39) to GBX 1,275 ($15.95) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.64) to GBX 1,280 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.76) to GBX 1,080 ($13.51) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,183.75.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

