Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,999. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average is $100.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.