Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.72. 18,211,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,298,563. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

