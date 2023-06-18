Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 37,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,477. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10,176.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
