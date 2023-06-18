FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.76. 53,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,451. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 7,161 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $75,118.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,265.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 7,161 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $75,118.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,265.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Deacon purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,505 shares of company stock valued at $286,371. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at $105,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.