FY2024 EPS Estimates for ReNew Energy Global Plc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for ReNew Energy Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

RNW has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

NASDAQ RNW opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,501,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633,475 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,374,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 212,982 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,165,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,892 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,737,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,476 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

