G999 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,858.69 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00042891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00032444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000989 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

