Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 125.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $106.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.60.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

