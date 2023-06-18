GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Price Performance

GLOP stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $463.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.40. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $99.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.76 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 29.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,769.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 982,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 46.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 325,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 15.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102,347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 478,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

