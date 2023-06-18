GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of GCM Grosvenor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $565,000.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of GCMGW remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,093. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

